The Pa2Pa album, as it has been titled will be released on the sixteenth of August and according to a post by the musician, he will be hosting a show full of surprises to launch his latest body of work.

“Get ready for The #PA2PA #ALBUM LAUNCH And CONCERT coming up on 16th August .... Too many surprises #We_Vex” he tweeted.

Patapaa shot to fame with his “One Corner” monster hit which even crossed the borders of Ghana. The musician has managed to sustain his relevance as he also caused a stir on social with his “Skopatomana” verse on a song which went viral.

Who else can't wait for this Patapaa album?