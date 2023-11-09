Piesie Esther's Made by Grace concert II slated for 3rd December

Pulse Ghana

The songstress, who is noted for her hit songs such as 'Apae Ama Me' and ‘Me Nte Ase’ among others, broke into the music scene in early 2000, and at the peak of her career, she gave her male counterparts in the gospel music industry a good run for their money.

Credited with five albums, her name became a household name in 2002 when she released her award-winning song titled 'Apae Ama Me'.

Followed by 'Me Nte Ase' in 2008 and 'Ziba Beko' in 2011.

The Made by Grace concert will have other gospel musicians like Nacee, Celestine Donkor, Mavis Asante, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Peprah, Perez Muzik, and others.