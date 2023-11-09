She is readying herself to gather all music lovers and believers in God under one roof for a night of praise and worship in her upcoming gospel concert at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on December 3, 2023.
Piesie Esther's Made by Grace concert II slated for 3rd December
Gospel artist Piesie Esther, known for her inspirational songs, will be giving fans a taste of a new experience as she is set to take another milestone of making a historic impact on Ghana’s music scene.
Recommended articles
The songstress, who is noted for her hit songs such as 'Apae Ama Me' and ‘Me Nte Ase’ among others, broke into the music scene in early 2000, and at the peak of her career, she gave her male counterparts in the gospel music industry a good run for their money.
Credited with five albums, her name became a household name in 2002 when she released her award-winning song titled 'Apae Ama Me'.
Followed by 'Me Nte Ase' in 2008 and 'Ziba Beko' in 2011.
The Made by Grace concert will have other gospel musicians like Nacee, Celestine Donkor, Mavis Asante, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Peprah, Perez Muzik, and others.
She recently released her latest single titled 'Mo', which literally means well done, to entertain her fans who will be joining her in the celebration.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh