The slow-tempo romantic afro-pop song has received huge praise from music lovers, particularly Ama Nova’s fans, since it was released in December 2020.

The song was accompanied by sizzling, crisp visual directed by Some Song Studios,

Reacting to the song, Oboy CJ, in his usual mood and fashion, yelled Ama Nova’s name out loud on the streets and at some markets while singing the song along.

He grabbed the attention of bystanders and commuters due to his weird approach. One may think he is psychologically ill but the truth is, he is fine.

Ama Nova shared the reaction video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Caliber just be causing problems on the street @oboy__cj you made my day fr”.

According to Ama Nova, the song is about forgiveness in relationships and especially marriages because she believes marriages can grow stronger and longer if only partners find a place in the hearts to forgive each other when they go wrong.

“This song is a very special song to me,” she disclosed in an interview. “60 percent of the inspiration behind the song was based on a true story. I wrote this song for a close friend who was going through a tough time in her marriage.”

He continued: “Honestly, this is a song that I believe a lot of people can relate to in their daily lives. It speaks about love and forgiveness in our marriages, relationships, and even friendships.”

Watch “Calibre” music video below.