Producer JMJ makes history with 1 million Boomplay streams

1 million streams by a Producer on a platform like Boomplay, whose majority of users are based in Africa, means having a good reach with his first audience base. This deserves to be celebrated.

For this year's ROG, JMJ announced and released a HipHop edition dubbed "New Kings" with the aim of throwing the spotlight on 11 emcees of the new generation of diversely skilled rappers. The project was released in two parts: ROG New Kings 1 and ROG New Kings 2.

Tape 1 featured a versatile and budding star-studded squad that included Bryan The Mensah, Kofi Jamar, Boiiisam, King Paluta, Keeny Ice and Lokal. The tape has 110,000 streams currently.

Pulse Ghana

Tape 2 had the likes of Amerado, Lyrical Joe,Phrimpong, Cedi Rap and Lokal Shock showing off their lyrical skills over JMJ's classic HipHop beat. Released a week after the first tape, ROG New Kings Tape 2 currently has 57,700 streams.

Producer JMJ (known in private life as Joshua Raphaelson) is the first African Producer to release a Riddim in 2009. Riddim is a Jamaican music production culture where a producer or DJ produces a beat or a song and different artistes jump on different versions of the main song.

Boomplay is Africa’s biggest music streaming platform with over 65 million users who are either on a premium (ads supported) or premium (no ads) subscription. It offers African artistes a direct access to their wide home audience which is projected to further grow with increased internet penetration in the near future.