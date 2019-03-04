AJ, who released the “Africa Rise” album in November 2018, is set to rock this year’s Asa Baako [One Dance] Festival along with other top Ghanaian and international artistes.

He is expected to perform songs from the “Africa Rise” album and previous albums like “Power to the People”, and hop on a media tour afterwards starting on the March 15 at the Fizzles Platinum inside Dansoman.

Asa Baako is an annual festival which will be hosted in March for 5 days (March 6 - 10).

A festival of beach games, live music, parties and so on which will be held at Busua and Takoradi in the Western region of Ghana.

People from different parts of Ghana and beyond are drawn to this annual festival because of the chance it offers to tourists to tour and explore parts of the Western Region.

Legally known as Yaw Agyei Nelson, AJ Nelson is a Ghanaian rapper who describes himself as the mouthpiece of Africa.

The rapper distinguishes himself from other rappers as his lyrics is African centred and speaks the truth on happenings in Africa and the way forward for people on the continent.

Log on to asabaako.com to purchase your ticket to be part of the 5 day awesome experience.