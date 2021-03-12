With the collaboration of love and passion for music, in general, brings forth his second studio extended play titled, "Enzee, not Envy".

The idea behind the E.P is to showcase the local and international music market about the young talented rapper Raph Enzee and his ambition to help put Ghana on the international frontiers when it comes to the hip-hop and afro-pop genres.

Raph Enzee's EP tracklist

This beauty masterpiece contains six amazingly composed songs that have been properly mixed and mastered to give listeners an astonishing experience of sound quality when listening to each track on the EP.

“Enzee not Envy” EP features top-notch Ghanaian talents such Fameye who won the “Best New Artiste” at 2020 VGMA and Modulo, a young remarkable Ghanaian vocalist with a unique tone that will bedazzle all listeners.

This master art piece properly composed with the right emotions will keep you singing all day.

Stream the full EP below.