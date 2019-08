The song is a cover to Lil Baby’s hit song, “Close Friends”.

The song tells a real live event of street4tune’s encounter with a girl he met at a hotel and the drama that ensued after.

Street4tune attempts to sing for the first time on a beat and it sounds so refreshing.

The song is mixed and mastered by DMx beatz.

Street4tune currently working on his debut EP title “Free the Black Youth” which will drop before the end of the year.

Stream the full song below.