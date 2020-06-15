The show enlists the 5 hottest new 5 songs from African acts. The Award winning Dj shares these songs on Apple Music Radio every week for music lovers to be introduced to new music with recommendation of been playlisted.

This week’s list for Africa Now Radio With Cuppy featured Mr Eazi, Skibii, Temi Tee, Reefer Tym and Mshayi.

‘Carry Go’ by Reefer Tym is a single off the ‘No Games EP’ released in April 2020.

The EP has been in the top trends on popular African and Ghanaian charts since its release.

Known for his rapping and singing prowess, Reefer Tym currently has an EP and a lot of singles under his belt. ‪

Although Reefer Tym is still widening his audience reach in Ghana, He has received a lot of applauds for his keen attention to quality sounds He puts out.

Still on the promotion of his ‘No Games EP’, Reefer Tym is already working in more singles that will eventually top charts with stunning visuals.

Listen To Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy: HERE