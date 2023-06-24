ADVERTISEMENT
Retract and apologize over defamatory statements, lawyers of Rex Omar call out Akosua Agyapong

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ace Anan Ankomah counsel of highlife musician Rex Owusu Marfo, known as Rex Omar, has called out colleague musician Akosua Agyapong, demanding retraction and apology over defamatory statements.

According to a letter issued by the latter's legal practitioners, Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah addresses the serious allegations leveled by Akosua Agyapong against Rex Omar highlighting the consequences of her actions on his hard-earned reputation.

The letter indicates that Akosua Agyapong has repeatedly accused Rex Omar of stealing funds belonging to the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), an organization for which he has served as Board Chairman since 2017.

The letter points out a lack of lawful justification by Akosua Agyapong and highlights that the false statements made by Akosua Agyapong have not only caused harm to Rex Omar’s reputation but have also had severe emotional and financial consequences for him.

Ankomah and co are, however, demanding a retraction and apology from Akosua Agyapong over defamatory statements leveled against their client within 14 days.

Further cautions the musician to desist from making any malicious and false public utterances against Rex Omar.

