Retract and apologize over defamatory statements, lawyers of Rex Omar call out Akosua Agyapong

The letter indicates that Akosua Agyapong has repeatedly accused Rex Omar of stealing funds belonging to the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), an organization for which he has served as Board Chairman since 2017.

The letter points out a lack of lawful justification by Akosua Agyapong and highlights that the false statements made by Akosua Agyapong have not only caused harm to Rex Omar’s reputation but have also had severe emotional and financial consequences for him.

Ankomah and co are, however, demanding a retraction and apology from Akosua Agyapong over defamatory statements leveled against their client within 14 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further cautions the musician to desist from making any malicious and false public utterances against Rex Omar.

Pulse Ghana