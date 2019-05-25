The Board of Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), on Thursday banned Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale from the awards show.

It follows their misconduct at the 20th edition of the VGMA.

Subsequently, the award for Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year were not awarded.

It emerged later from the host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi, that one of the award was won by Shatta Wale and the other by Stonebwoy.

It has now been revealed that Stonebwoy won the Artiste of the Year award and Shatta Wale won the Song of the Year.

This was revealed on Joy FM's news analysis show, Newsfile, by veteran journalist Randy Abbey.

Randy had previously managed hiplife legend Lord Kenya.

Stonebwoy won the Dancehall Artiste of the Year while Shatta Wale's "Gringo" won the Dancehall Song of the Year. His "My Level" song also won Highlife Song of the Year at the VGMA.

They were stripped of the awards following their misconduct and banned indefinitely from the awards.