Produced by Peewezel, the slow tempo jam offers hope to the hopeless, and ultimately motivates listeners to keep fighting because hard work pays.

The song is accompanied by a classic visual with a straightforward storyline by Yaw W Gado.

Legally known as Festus Nana Aidoo, LeFlyyy is a 17-year-old gifted Ghanaian rapper from Ashongman inside Ghana.

Leflyyy spends some time in Ghana and Switzerland and his music has influences from both countries.

Leflyyy speaks English, French and Ga Fluently.

Watch the full music video below.