Rocky Dawuni earns 4th Grammy nomination in 67th edition

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian reggae and Afro-Roots artiste Rocky Dawuni has earned his fourth Grammy nomination, making him the most-nominated Ghanaian artiste in Grammy history.

His song "Rise" is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 2025 Grammy Awards, marking Dawuni's fourth nomination in this prestigious awards scheme.

His first Grammy nod came in 2015 with his album "Branches of the Same Tree" in the 'Best Reggae Album' category. In 2021, his album "Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1" was nominated for 'Best Global Music Album', and his song '"Never Bow Down"' competed in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

This year, Dawuni's "Rise" is up against other global talents, including Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir with "Sunlight to My Soul," Arooj Aftab with "Raat Ki Rani," Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal with "A Rock Somewhere," Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung with "Kashira," and Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar with "Bemba Colorá."

Ghana, however, missed out on the much-coveted 'Best African Music Performance' category, which includes nominees such as Asake & Wizkid with "MMS," Burna Boy with "Higher," Chris Brown featuring Davido & Lojay with "Sensational," Tems with "Love Me JeJe," and Yemi Alade with "Tomorrow." No Ghanaian artiste was featured in this category.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on 2 February 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, U.S.A.

