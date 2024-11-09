Rocky Dawuni earns 4th Grammy nomination in 67th edition

His first Grammy nod came in 2015 with his album "Branches of the Same Tree" in the 'Best Reggae Album' category. In 2021, his album "Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1" was nominated for 'Best Global Music Album', and his song '"Never Bow Down"' competed in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Pulse Ghana

This year, Dawuni's "Rise" is up against other global talents, including Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir with "Sunlight to My Soul," Arooj Aftab with "Raat Ki Rani," Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal with "A Rock Somewhere," Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung with "Kashira," and Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar with "Bemba Colorá."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana, however, missed out on the much-coveted 'Best African Music Performance' category, which includes nominees such as Asake & Wizkid with "MMS," Burna Boy with "Higher," Chris Brown featuring Davido & Lojay with "Sensational," Tems with "Love Me JeJe," and Yemi Alade with "Tomorrow." No Ghanaian artiste was featured in this category.

Rocky Dawuni Pulse Ghana

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on 2 February 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Rocky's fourth nomination

This is the fourth time Rocky has been nominated in the prestigious award scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, his ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album also got a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

Pulse Ghana