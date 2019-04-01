The Grammy nominated Icon officially broke the news at his “Beats Of Zion” Album Concert during his performance. Rocky Dawuni signed on in the first quarter of 2019; henceforth, he will be managed by Africa 1 Media.

Operations Manager of the company, Yaw Sarpong Kumankuma (Mr.) says, “Rocky Dawuni’s activities will be managed by Africa 1 Media in Ghana and across Africa; but his Management team in the USA and Europe remains the same.”

Speaking further, Yaw added that: “Rocky Dawuni is a tried and tested brand of international repute, more or less a national treasure. Signing on an artiste of his calibre automatically will add a lot of depth to our operational structure as a management and strategy firm for the Arts. His influences, world music experience alongside his mission and vision going-forward into the next phase of his career is something that will challenge any team to do extra work. Africa 1 Media is very privileged to have that opportunity.

“Africa 1 Media believes in Business Strategy and Corporate structure which has proven to be the main driving force behind our operations. In consultation with Rocky Dawuni, we have understood his brand treatment, mission and vision for the next phase of his career. That is surely the best way to move an accomplished brand like Rocky Dawuni's to the next level.”

Rocky Dawuni’s Album launch for “Beats Of Zion” held at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill on March 23, 2019, was run by Africa 1 Media.

Samini who later joined him on the set also confirmed Rocky’s signing when they both performed on stage.

Gleeful Samini couldn’t hold his joy while he joined him to do a rendition of “In Ghana”.

Moving forward henceforth, anyone who wants to engage the services of Rocky Dawuni will have to do so through Africa 1 Media.

Africa 1 Media is a Ghanaian-based Company that provides business advisory and talent management services to the creative arts sector. Africa 1 Media’s clientele includes Samini, Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, just to name a few.

Buy & Stream “Beats of Zion” Album here on all global stores: https://rockydawuni.lnk.to/beatsalbum. In Ghana and Africa, you can also Buy & Stream “Beats Of Zion” on Play Africa and Aftown.

The album featured Stonebwoy, Wiyaala, Sarkodie (all 3 from Ghana) and Alika from Argentina.