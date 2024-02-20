Top 10 African rappers the continent has ever seen

Here's a look at the top 10 African rappers who have made substantial contributions to the genre and continue to inspire a new generation of artists.

1. Sarkodie (Ghana)

Michael Owusu Addo, known as Sarkodie, is one of Africa's most celebrated rappers. Known for his fast-paced flow and ability to blend Twi (a Ghanaian language) with English, Sarkodie has won numerous awards and is considered a pioneer in the Ghanaian music scene.

2. M.I Abaga (Nigeria)

Jude Abaga, better known by his stage name M.I Abaga, is often referred to as the "African Kanye West" for his influence in the Nigerian rap scene. His deep lyrical content, production skills, and contributions as a music executive have made him a central figure in African hip-hop.

3. Aka (South Africa)

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who performs under the stage name AKA, is a South African rapper known for his sophisticated rhymes and diverse musical influences.

The late rapper's ability to create hits that blend rap with other genres has made him a household name in South Africa and beyond.

4. Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Brian Ouko Robert, known as Khaligraph Jones, is renowned for his rapid flow and commanding presence. His storytelling and lyrical depth have earned him a loyal fan base in Kenya and across Africa.

5. Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, known professionally as Cassper Nyovest, is one of South Africa's most successful rappers. His catchy tunes, compelling lyrics, and successful forays into business have made him a prominent figure in the African music industry.

6. Falz (Nigeria)

Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, is known for his unique style, which combines humor with social commentary. His ability to address serious issues in an accessible way has made him a beloved figure in Nigerian music.

7. Nasty C (South Africa)

Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, known as Nasty C, is a young rapper with a big impact. His technical skill, storytelling ability, and international collaborations have positioned him as a rising star in global hip-hop.

8. Octopizzo (Kenya)

Henry Ohanga, known as Octopizzo, is a Kenyan rapper recognized for his contribution to the Kenyan music scene and his work in philanthropy. His lyrical prowess and dedication to social issues have earned him respect both as an artist and as a humanitarian.

9. Phyno (Nigeria)

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno, is a Nigerian rapper who raps primarily in Igbo language, bringing a regional flavor to his music while addressing universal themes. His unique style has made him a favorite among fans looking for authenticity.

10. Eldee (Nigeria)

Lanre Dabiri, better known by his stage name Eldee, is a Nigerian rapper, record producer, and architect who played a significant role in shaping the sound of Nigerian hip-hop.

His contributions to the industry as both an artist and a mentor to younger musicians have made him a respected figure in African rap.

These artists represent the rich diversity and talent within the African rap scene, each bringing their unique voice and perspective to the genre.