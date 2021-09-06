Sarkodie thrilled as school children perform his new song word for word (VIDEO)

Their rendition of the gospel-like song caught fire on Twitter immediately SarkNation shared it, with Sarkodie coming in to praise them with a few words.

“Too beautiful,” Sarkodie commented on the video on Twitter.

Obviously thrilled by their performance, he later took the video to his Instagram page (something unusual) and captioned: “Doesn’t get any better. Two of my loves in one footage (children x music) why we make this music.”

“No Pressure,” Sarkodie’s 7th studio album, is gradually catching fire across Africa.

For the past two weeks, Sarkodie has been to three African countries for a press tour – with the aim of pushing the album to the major music markets on the continent.

He was in Nigeria last three weeks where he made appearances on top media outlets and climaxed with an album listening party in Lagos. Top Nigerian musicians and actors stormed the listening party. Singer Davido, who featured on Sarkodie’s 2014 hit song “Gunshot,” Rudeboy (P-Square), who featured on Sarkodie’s 2019 hit “Lucky,” and Zlatan Ibile, who featured on Sarkodie’s 2020 hit “Hasta La Vista,” were present. One of Nigeria’s hottest rappers, Phyno and Nollywood legend Jim Iyke were also present.

He moved to Kenya the following week where he made a few radio and TV appearances and closed that chapter last Friday.