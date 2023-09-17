Security guard reportedly faints after meeting Shatta Wale in person at Pure FM in Kumasi

Shatta Wale had visited the Pure FM studios in Kumasi for an interview, and the security guard's reaction to meeting him in person created quite a buzz on the internet.

Some netizens have even likened Shatta Wale to Ghana's version of Michael Jackson, given the fan's extreme reaction.

Shatta Wale has amassed one of the largest and most dedicated fanbases in Ghana over the years and his music has not only influenced his supporters but also his personal charisma as an individual.

ADVERTISEMENT