3MusicAwards20: See full list of winners

The awards ceremony was held without an audience, as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Nevertheless, it was a successful programme, punctuated by big performances and deserved winners.
Sarkodie was the biggest winner on the night, bagging five awards, including the Hiphop/Hiplife Act of the Year.
The rapper also emerged as the Music Man of the Year, as well as the Best Collaboration of the Year.
Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene was adjudged Highlife Artiste Of The Year, while Kofi Kinaata walked home with the Song of the Year award.
Below is the full list of winners at the 2020 3Music Awards:
Viral Song of The Year – Kawula Biov (Daavi Ne Ba)
Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)
Gospel Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Hiplife Song of the Year – Quamina MP (Amanfuor Girls)
Group of the Year – DopeNation
Digital Act of the Year – Shatta Wale
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – J. Derobie (Poverty)
Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz
Best Female Vocal Performance – Efya (Saara)
Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi (Fakye Me)
Fan Army of the Year – SarkNation
Hiphop Song of the Year – Kofi Mole (Don’t Be Late)
Next Rated Act – Soorebia
Hiplife /Hiphop Act of the Year – Sarkodie
Male Act of the Year – Sarkodie
Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie (Saara)
Highlife Act of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Outstanding Achievement Awards – Reggie Rockstone, Dennis Tawiah & Ewurama Badu
African Act of the Year – Teni
Breakthrough Act of the Year – Fameye
DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky
Female of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)
Album of the Year – Okyeame Kwame (Made In Ghana)
Music Video of the Year – Amaarae
Best Performer of the Year – Samini
Best Rap Performance – Sarkodie (Who Da Man)
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Kelvyn Boy (Mea)
Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)