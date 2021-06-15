Shatta Wale drops 'Shw3' out of GH2.50 shoe fracas with Arnold on United Showbiz (LISTEN)

According to Shatta Wale, it is disrespectful for the entertainment journalist to describe him as such. Speaking out of anger, he attacked Arnold's sneakers, saying 'look at your shoe, it is Gh2.50, my fans even wear better shoe than yours'.

"You are here telling me I am confused, you buy house before," he added in a video that has since gone viral and sparked debate online. Regardless, the pair made peace after the show but as expected of Shatta, he has taken the matter into the studio.