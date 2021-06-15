Shatta Wale drops 'Shw3' out of GH2.50 shoe fracas with Arnold on United Showbiz (LISTEN)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shatta Wale has turned his 'United Showbiz' fracas with Arnold Asamoah Baidoo into music.

The dancehall act and the showbiz pundit clashed on the UTV show over the weekend after Arnold labelled Shatta as 'inconsistent and confused' during a discussion about the latter's 'State of The Industry' address.

According to Shatta Wale, it is disrespectful for the entertainment journalist to describe him as such. Speaking out of anger, he attacked Arnold's sneakers, saying 'look at your shoe, it is Gh2.50, my fans even wear better shoe than yours'.

"You are here telling me I am confused, you buy house before," he added in a video that has since gone viral and sparked debate online. Regardless, the pair made peace after the show but as expected of Shatta, he has taken the matter into the studio.

He dropped a new song he titles 'Shw3' - a mannerism Arnold passed during their fracas that flipped Shatta Wale's anger to go ballistic on it. Shatta in the new song talks about the drama and matters arising. Listen to it below.

