'Hajia Bintu' is a new song the Ghanaian dancehall act has released. The song titled after popular curvy TikTok star features Shatta Wale's only remaining militant, Captan, and 'Ara B' his prodigal who has reunited with him after they separated sometime back.

The music video for the song which talks about 'Hajia Bintu' playing three boys features the Tik Tok star herself. Shatta Wale in announcing the release of the song wrote "Merry Christmas gift Heart with ribbon #HajiaBintu".

This comes after the pair stirred reaction on social media a few days ago after the curvaceous brand influencer and the dancehall act met to shoot the music video below to the song.

The meeting between the Shatta and Bintu sparked outrage from some social media users who questioned what is propelling Hajia Bintu's rising fame as others make wild imagination about Shatta Wale's intention for Miss Bintu.

An Instagram user Radikalmonnies wrote, "I don't see any sense in her videos .. I can barely say she is advertising for hookup". One emefa_judith asked "she turn celebrity ? Boi3 errrrrrrrrr" with 1bennyfrimpong saying that "Opana always associate himself with people who are trending so he will stay in the news".

See the screenshots below of more of what fans had to say after Hajia Bintu met Shatta Wale and the video above of her went viral.

Social media goes crazy over Hajia Bintu meeting Shatta Wale

