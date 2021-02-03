Three songs of the dancehall act has been featured in a Netflix film produced by a Spanish. Shatta Wale’s 'Ayoo', Mama Stories' and 'My Level' have been featured in a 'Black Beach' movie released on Netflix.

The songs were played in the background during a pub scene, where the Spanish characters sang the lyrics out aloud.

The DJ in the movie opted for My Level as the atmosphere was charged and that called for more dance steps and applause from the cast as the protagonist went about his script.

Black Beach movie now on Netflix

Black Beach is an adventurous 2020 movie centered around a lawyer with a promising future who is forced to dive deep into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

Esteban Crespo, Spanish film producer

The 1hr 40 minutes movie directed by Esteban Crespo, a Spanish film maker, has now been uploaded to Netflix. Watch the excerpt below which shows the moments the Shatta Wale's songs were played in the movie.