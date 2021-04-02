Shatta Wale releases ‘April Fool’ single a day after announcing retirement

Some social media users have, therefore, questioned the veracity of the retirement announcement even though it was not mentioned in the song.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, postponed the release of his ‘Gift of God’ album last year.

The ‘Borjor’ hitmaker said that even though “preparation toward my studio album, GIFT OF GOD #GOG is still underway – my team and I are working tirelessly to put together a timeless album that will stand the test of time and give all my fans and music lovers around the world an unforgettable experience” – the decision to pull the plugs on it was made "after considering the negative impact of the coronavirus on mankind."

He, however, hinted at releasing the ‘Gift of God’ album in 2021.

"We were looking at dropping the album this year, but upon second thought, looking at how the coronavirus pandemic is taking a heavy toll on mankind, we have decided to postpone the final release date to next year 2021," he noted.