The self-acclaimed Dancehall king saw off competition from Guilty Beatz, Akwaaba; Ras Kuuku, Wo; Sarkodie, Advice (Freestyle); Evangelist IK Aning, Borbolibobo; Patience Nyarko , Obi Nyane Me; Eddie Kae, Do The Dance and Gasmilla, Akesormoshi.

Gringo is one of Shatta Wale's hit songs on the Reign Album which was released in 2018, and briefly made it to the top six on the Billboard World Album.