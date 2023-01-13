But there’s more to the new song than its melody and the answer lies in its inspiration: “Insomnia.. cos I can’t sleep without you”. ‘Insomnia’ lives up to the hype that followed its announcement a few days ago, arriving as a memorable, five-star performance that will steal the hearts of listeners in an instant, thanks to the vocal quality of the artists involved.
Sherman De Vries collaborates with Moroccan producer and Scottish artist for new single ‘Insomnia’
With thumping beats lending a foundation for powerful slap house basslines, the track brings dynamic vocals together trap stylings before leading into an explosive EDM vibe that gets everyone grooving.
Recommended articles
Renowned for his distinct fusion of EDM and House music, Sherman De Vries has spun a cult following over the years thanks to songs like ‘Twerkin 4 Birkin’, ‘Snoopy Dinero’, ‘Come Ova’ and many more.
His discography continues to push the boundaries of what he can create, just as his growing list of collaborations which so far includes; Remy Ma, Sean Paul, Vybz Kartel and Beenie Man proves there’s no end in sight.
‘Insomnia‘ was recorded and produced in Scotland by Sherman De Vries and Navaro. This is tune you would like to add to your playlist and play endlessly.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh