Recently, the “Bedroom Commando” hitmaker told the entire world that she is a born-again Christian, which means she won’t be doing most of the things she used to do.
‘Show me a chapter in the Bible that says you can’t dance?’ – Wendy Shay fires critics
Award-winning Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Add, expertly referred to as Wendy Shay, has slammed social users who chastise her waist-breaking dancing moves.
All the ear and nose piercings she used to do, was a thing of the past.
To everyone’s surprise, Wendy Shay is back on the internet with some serious twerking moves in a challenge that has since gone viral.
Netizens who saw Wendy Shay break her waist, confronted her to know if she’s indeed a repented Christian.
A tweep named Kwesi Boujee quizzed “would love to see all my born again souls join this challenge?”
In response, Wendy Shay disclosed that her dancing has nothing to do with her repentance. Asking for a single verse in the Bible that frowns upon dancing.
“What has dancing to my song got to do with me being born again ? Can the So called holier than thou people show me the chapter in the Bible that says you can’t dance ?.. abeg allow me to Break My Waist. Ghana wake up,” Wendy Shay said in a tweet on November 29, 2021.
The “BreakMyWaist” challenge started by Wendy is gradually gaining traction. Many ladies are joining the challenge already.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh