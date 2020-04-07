Two days ago we saw the immediate ex-girlfriend of the rapper, Sister Derby, wishing him a happy birthday in an unconventional way which stirred controversy on social media. Posting a romantic throwback photo with Medikal, Derby wrote: “Happy Birthday my sweet ex”.

Her post saw Fella Makafui sharing a photo from her engagement ceremony that shows off her ring from Medikal. Though the 24-year-old actress’ post came without a caption, it’s been deduced that in a shady way, she was reminding Derby that she has married the rapper.

Deborah Vanessa who has been nursing a music career for the past years have decided to hit the studio to record a freestyle about her recent drama that features Fella Makafui and Medikal. In the song, she is heard singing that “ just because I greet doesn’t mean I am eating, I don’t want your man for anything”.

Listen to the freestyle which came with no beat below and tell us what you think.