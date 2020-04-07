The dancehall act whilst speaking on TV3 has chastised the rapper for dropping a new freestyle “Sub Zero”, which fans believe it’s a shady track to other musicians who have been trying to beef him, including Asem, Ball J, and Shatta Wale, though the rapper mentioned no name.

In his bid to call his arch-rival to order, Shatta Wale said this is not the time to drop diss tracks because people are dying out of the Coronavirus outbreak. “I am disappointed, I thought you were going to tell me he donated some things ... if Sarkodie really threw a shot at me in this time of our lives when people are dying then I think … I blame Reggie Rockstone for even bringing rap to Ghana ” Shatta said.

Reacting to Shatta’s comment, Sarkodie made it clear that he has no time to diss Shatta when he tweeted that “Berma gyae gyimie no ... you feel say I get time to throw shot at you by this time... emotional singers”. See his tweet below which has sparked a wild debate online.