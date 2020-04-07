The unreleased song was previewed by ace Ghanaian music producer, Kaywa, when he hopped on the latest episode of the Behind Da Mix where he faced JMJ, another maestro when it comes music production in Ghana.

Kaywa, who has produced a lot of hit tracks for Castro dedicated his session on the challenge to the missing rapper who hasn’t been found after he reportedly drowned whilst jet skiing with a female at a resort close to the Ada estuary.

In honouring Castro, Kaywa showed off a device the “Boneshaker” rapper gifted him years back to show his appreciation after which he decided to play the unreleased song he produced for Castro that features Nigerian singer, Davido.

Watch the video below to hear the song with Kaywa’s passionate appeal to fans of Castro.