Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale was featured by multiple award-winning musician Beyonce in her ‘Black is King’ album.

Although the groundbreaking music title ‘Already’ which saw Beyonce feature Shatta Wale was released last year, the video has just dropped and it is now the talk of the town.

Several people have showered praises on Shatta Wale for such a feat for himself and for making Ghana proud.

But Pope Skinny who used to be Shatta Wala’s close pal in a video which has gone viral on social media has made claims that the ‘Already’ music video is fake.

Social media users didn't see his comment lightly at all and they have descended on him for making such an unfounded comment.

