This great tune was released under her record label Exgee entertainment. It was powered by HAKELL Entertainment and rightly produced by Abe Beatz.

Chikel Baibe’s official management team, Exgee entertainment recently announced their partnership with American powerhouse record label HAKELL Entertainment to become the official executive producers for their frontline artiste. This deal is what has seen the entertainment company powering, Chikel Baibe’s single ‘Kwaku’.

The fast-rising songstress who has been in the music game for a year now already has some good bangers like Allo pastor, Pressure, Enemies.

Check out the audio and video of this new one from Chikel Baibe below: