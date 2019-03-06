Now is the turn of Pacy.

Pacy known in real life as Mordey Patricia Sedinam Kafui has been around for a number of years, but 2019 is the start of a new era for singer.

Pacy is destined to be a fan favourite as she drops her video for “Koti Beka” which was shot by Prince Dovlo. Koti Beka’ single is the perfect way to cap off the year.

“Koti Beka” music video is the visual you need to start your 2019 off right.

Pacy is signed to Worldmap Records, the label and management collective her.

KK Fosu is a label mate and a big fan of her music, he has promised to be involved in her upcoming album.

This year, Pacy plans to get involved with the festival season, play shows in neighbouring African countries as well as the regions of Ghana and drop a few more singles as she works on her major project.

With new materials promised throughout 2019, Pacy will be one to keep your eye on.

Watch music video here.