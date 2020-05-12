The Ghanaian dancehall act’s ‘Nominate’ song which features the American singer showed up in the “World Digital Song Sales” chart, peaking at number nineteen with Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ single with Nicki Minaj at number one.

This becomes the second time the Burniton Music Group label owner has entered Billboard’s charts as a solo artist and it makes him the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve this feat within a few years. In 2017, his “Epistles of Mama” album was ranked on 13 on the Billboard “World Album” chart.

Sharing his new achievement, which also tells that his new ‘Anloga Junction’ album is doing well, he posted a screenshot of the Billboard chart and wrote “Thank you world! Let's keep pushing....sharing/streaming”. See his post below.