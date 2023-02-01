Stonebwoy attributes success of Nigerian musicians to their nation’s huge population [Watch]

According to Stonebwoy, the high population of Nigeria helps the industry, the singer also stated that Nigerian acts are tenacious, aggressive, hardworking, and have a winning mindset. Stonebwoy, however, pointed out that both countries inspire each other, which further enhances their individual growth.

Stonebwoy also commended our local musicians for doing their best despite not having the support and financial muscles as compared to Nigerians.

“It’s just recently that some of our musicians had distribution deals with Sony and Universal music. Our local musicians are really putting in their best and I believe that with them, they’ll rock shoulders with their Nigerian colleagues in the music industry.” He stated.

Stonebwoy added that “interestingly, every of their top-lister, find inspiration in Ghana. Burna says it often, Wizkid literally lives in Ghana, Davido is like a brother that’s 24/7 we’re together. We’re all playing our individual roles together out there we cannot all be in the front seat.”

The popular Reggae/Dancehall artiste made his debut on the popular Breakfast Club show on New York-based Power FM on Tuesday.

The award-winning musician opened up about the growth of the Afrobeat genre, the impact it has made in Africa and other yet-to-be-explored genres of music on the continent.