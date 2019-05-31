Speaking for the first time after the brawl at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Stonebwoy posted a verse from the Bible as his reason for the reunion with Shatta Wale.

Below is Stonebwoy’s post;

His post follows Shatta Wale's post on social media Thursday, May 30, suggesting the two artistes had met to resolve their difference after the VGMA fracas.

Shatta Wale shared the photo on his social media handles, sending microblogging sites into a frenzy.

“Unity is strength, Love is the key to many doors, Brotherhood is Loyalty, Peace is Freedom .. My brother and I got a great vision for Ghana music and we taking it to the world .. @stonebwoyb” Shatta Wale said.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo’s daughter reportedly flies King Promise to London for her lavish birthday party

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were arrested by the police on May 19 after a brawl between their camps at the 20th anniversary of the VGMA.

Pandemonium broke out shortly after Stonebwoy was announced the winner of ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going towards the stage, their intentions were unclear.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, later claimed that he was going on stage to congratulate Stonebwoy. The two artistes were later released on Monday, May 20 and appeared in court last Wednesday, May 22.