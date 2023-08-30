It’s an awakening sound -Stonebwoy reveals how name 'Bhim' came into existence

He said that the word "BHIM" serves as an inspiration word which awakens and strengthens him to go about his daily activities in a peaceful manner.

“ When hashtags really started, they used to start with #Team Drake etc but I’m not rolling with no team, I am a nation. So people would start to call me BHIM. They loved the sound because it’s an awakening sound already on the songs. All you see the people focusing on is waiting for the BHIM so they can sing with you” he said .

Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy is often referred to as the BHIM president. This is because of the fact that his massive followership is collectively known as BHIM Nation. While the BHIM signature has been around for a long time now, not a lot of people have an idea of what it means

‘BHIM’ is an acronym signature for “Bless His Imperial Majesty.”

The superstar is currently on tour promoting his 5th Dimension' album.

Stonebwoy released his mega album dubbed ‘5th Dimension’ on Friday, April 28, 2023.

“5th Dimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music. The 17-tracked album features both local and international artists such as British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award-winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Iconic Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, Dexta Daps (Jamaica) and Mereba (US), and Jaz Karis (UK).

