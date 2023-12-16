ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy seeks blessings from Osu traditional leaders ahead of Bhim Concert

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President of Bhim Nation, Stonebwoy, has paid a respectful visit to the traditional leaders of Osu Sei Tse in preparation for his highly anticipated Bhim Concert scheduled for December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In adherence to cultural norms, Stonebwoy participated in a video showcasing his interaction with the traditional leaders gathered at the Osu palace. The purpose of the visit was to secure the utmost support and blessings of the leaders for the success of the upcoming Bhim Concert.

The video captured moments of Stonebwoy engaging with the traditional leaders as they performed traditional rites, pouring libation to seek guidance and favorable outcomes from the gods.

This ritual is a testament to the artist's acknowledgment and respect for the cultural significance of seeking blessings before such significant events.

The Osu palace was abuzz with excitement as scores of fans gathered to show their support for Stonebwoy, eagerly anticipating the grand spectacle that the Bhim Concert promises to be.

Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert, set to take place at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium, is gearing up to be a musical extravaganza, the artist is poised to enthrall music lovers and fans with a sensational performance, and he will be joined by a lineup of A-list artistes for what is anticipated to be a memorable musical showcase.

