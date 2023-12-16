Stonebwoy seeks blessings from Osu traditional leaders ahead of Bhim Concert

The video captured moments of Stonebwoy engaging with the traditional leaders as they performed traditional rites, pouring libation to seek guidance and favorable outcomes from the gods.

This ritual is a testament to the artist's acknowledgment and respect for the cultural significance of seeking blessings before such significant events.

The Osu palace was abuzz with excitement as scores of fans gathered to show their support for Stonebwoy, eagerly anticipating the grand spectacle that the Bhim Concert promises to be.

