This assertion by the budding songstress follows the historic dancehall clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy which has been the most talked about shows in recent times.

Maa Adwoa expressed her disappointment to the organisers of the show for sidelining Highlife music, which is truly Ghanaian.

"The clash between the two dancehall acts was very entertaining but could have been much fruitful if it was between Highlife musicians instead of other foreign genres.”

"Imagine a clash between Bisa Kdei and Kwabena Kwabena, one between Kofi Kinaata and Kuami Eugene and another between Sista Afia and Adina.”

"Regardless of whoever wins, the result will always be productive to our culture because this is highlife music,'' Maa Adwoa said.

The “Fine Boy” singer opined believes it was about time we give more attention to highlife since that’s the only genre we can brag about and rightfully claim ownership anywhere we go in this world

"Like Stonebwoy confessed recently, Highlife music has been a very great influence to his music so imagine giving this genre the hype it needs.”

"I urge organisers of the Sound Clash and other corporate bodies to reconsider my message, and do something to give highlife much attention.”

"If Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had a peaceful lyrical clash, then getting Highlife musicians to clash on stage is highly possible,'' Maa Adwoa added.