The song comes as the singer's praise to God and thanks to his followers for supporting him to win his first VGMA award.

The new track has been accompanied with its official music video and Teflon, who describes himself as music pride of the North, ensured that the video highlighted the rich culture of the people of the Northern regions.

The music video for the song produced by BabaWvd has been directed by Kofi Awuah, who brought his creativity to play to make it richer. Watch it below and don't forget your reviews are welcome.