TGMA reviewing Amerado's petition over 'Kwaku Ananse' omission in 2023 nominations

During an interview on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM on April 2, Robert Klah acknowledged that Amerado had submitted a petition regarding his song's omission. He mentioned that the appeal is currently being reviewed and will be considered for inclusion if deemed suitable.

Pulse Ghana

“Amerado's team has already reached out to us directly regarding the exclusion of 'Kwaku Ananse' from the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

“He has submitted his petition. The board will deliberate on that, and if it is justified, his song will be included,” Klah stated.

He also encouraged all artists who may have concerns about their nominations to contact their organization for clarification within the one-week grace period.

“If you strongly believe that you should be included, we fully support you. Reach out to us, and let's address any necessary corrections and clarifications,” he added.