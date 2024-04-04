Following the release of nominations for the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) on March 28, the rapper expressed concern about the absence of his original song in that category.
TGMA reviewing Amerado's petition over 'Kwaku Ananse' omission in 2023 nominations
Robert Klah, the Head of Public Events and Communications for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has confirmed that Amerado's team has contacted the scheme regarding the exclusion of his hit song, 'Kwaku Ananse,' from the Most Popular Song of the Year category.
During an interview on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM on April 2, Robert Klah acknowledged that Amerado had submitted a petition regarding his song's omission. He mentioned that the appeal is currently being reviewed and will be considered for inclusion if deemed suitable.
“Amerado's team has already reached out to us directly regarding the exclusion of 'Kwaku Ananse' from the Most Popular Song of the Year category.
“He has submitted his petition. The board will deliberate on that, and if it is justified, his song will be included,” Klah stated.
He also encouraged all artists who may have concerns about their nominations to contact their organization for clarification within the one-week grace period.
“If you strongly believe that you should be included, we fully support you. Reach out to us, and let's address any necessary corrections and clarifications,” he added.
Meanwhile, Amerado has received two nominations: one for Best Rap Performance with his track 'The Hardest,' and another for Best Collaboration with 'Kwaku Ananse Remix,' featuring Fameye.
