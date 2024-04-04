ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TGMA reviewing Amerado's petition over 'Kwaku Ananse' omission in 2023 nominations

Selorm Tali

Robert Klah, the Head of Public Events and Communications for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has confirmed that Amerado's team has contacted the scheme regarding the exclusion of his hit song, 'Kwaku Ananse,' from the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

Amerado
Amerado

Following the release of nominations for the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) on March 28, the rapper expressed concern about the absence of his original song in that category.

Recommended articles

During an interview on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM on April 2, Robert Klah acknowledged that Amerado had submitted a petition regarding his song's omission. He mentioned that the appeal is currently being reviewed and will be considered for inclusion if deemed suitable.

PRO for Charter House, Robert Klah
PRO for Charter House, Robert Klah Pulse Ghana

Amerado's team has already reached out to us directly regarding the exclusion of 'Kwaku Ananse' from the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has submitted his petition. The board will deliberate on that, and if it is justified, his song will be included,” Klah stated.

He also encouraged all artists who may have concerns about their nominations to contact their organization for clarification within the one-week grace period.

If you strongly believe that you should be included, we fully support you. Reach out to us, and let's address any necessary corrections and clarifications,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amerado has received two nominations: one for Best Rap Performance with his track 'The Hardest,' and another for Best Collaboration with 'Kwaku Ananse Remix,' featuring Fameye.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TAYA

Rising Ghanaian singer, Mega EJ takes on corrupt leaders in 'Taya'

Sarkodie speaks on Dumsor threatening lived of babies at Tema General Hospital

Sarkodie speaks on Dumsor threatening lives of babies at Tema General Hospital

Queen Drie

Queen Drie celebrates womanhood with 'Woman'

Litovibes

Litovibes unveils highly anticipated music video for hit single ‘Gimme Love’