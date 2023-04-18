The invention of Hiplife inspired Afrobeat and I deserve a slice of that pie -Reggie Rockstone

Rockstone lamented that he frequently gets asked in interviews if he feels duly recognised, suggesting that this question wouldn't arise if he had received the recognition he deserved.

"If everything had been put right, you would not have asked this question, would you have?"

"It seems you [Nana Kwesi] can realise that this guy's [Rockstone] story and praise have not been duly broadcast," he said.

However, he maintained that his confidence remains unshaken because he is a "very confident older African" who has always been self-assured.

Rockstone acknowledged that the lack of recognition he has received is a common experience for people like him, citing the adage that "a prophet is not respected in his own hometown." He believes that he and others like him are "sacrificial" and were brought up to contribute to their countries and communities.

"So, I totally understand it."

"People like me and many others, we are sacrificial," he added. "That's [how] we [were] brought up [and] brought here to do."

"And I guess, many many [years after] when I'm gone is when people might actually see all that I really did for Africa, the world or my country," he posited.

The 'Keep Your Eyes on the Road' hitmaker maintained that he is unbothered because "I didn't come to do this for a hand clap.

"I did this because it's something that God gave me and also I was raised Pan-African."