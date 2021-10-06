According to Naakay, he believes the suspect hails from Tuobodom and has been unhappy with how their song portrayed the town. The rapper was speaking on Hitz FM about he was nearly stabbed during a stage performance.
'The stupidity must stop' - Naakay says as he was nearly stabbed over 'Tuobodom' song
Naakay, a former member of the defunct music duo, Nkasei, has escaped death after he was nearly stabbed in Kumasi.
“After performing that song on the TV program, people were writing all sorts of negative things, and it still shocks me,” he said.
In conversation with Andy Dosty the host of the show, he continued that “normally, I am quiet about these things, but I think it’s about time people need to start thinking. Beyond music and what we do, we’ve got families; I am a Godly person".
Naakay added, “The stupidity has to stop, and I’m not going to stop singing that song. I will sing it because it was creative.”
“This thing is beginning to really get on my nerves. I can understand to a certain extent that you’re loyal to where you come from but let it slide. It’s only a song, and some of these people even danced to this song,” he concluded in the video below.
