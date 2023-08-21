ADVERTISEMENT
They are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle - Shatta Wale on Asake's O2 show

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale has made a a mockery of Ghana music following Nigerian musician, Asake’s successful debut at the 02 Arena last night.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

According to him, the successes of Nigerian musicians have dwarfed the achievements of their Ghanaian counterparts.

He said the Ghanaian music industry is like a “feeding bottle” compared to the Nigerian industry, which he described as a “Hennessy bottle”.

Shatta Wale stated this while congratulating rising Nigerian artiste, Asake, who recently sold out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

On his Twitter handle, he wrote; “Nigerians are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle compared to Hennessy bottle. Congrats to Asake meeenn!!!

“You guys deh run tooo fast …F*ck

“PS: Some Ghana man say how do they do it?

“Me: when you stop judging people here like you are angels,I think we can get the formula.

“Naija is winning BIG TIME !!! My people.”

Ahmed Oloade, popularly known as Asake, on Sunday night made history as the first Nigerian newbie to sell out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Asake's entrance for his latest show at the 02 was one of the major highlights of the concert as the singer was seen arriving on stage for the show from a helicopter in the middle of the auditorium.

He performed a medley of songs from his debut album, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ and his sophomore project, ‘Work Of Art.’

He also brought out his YBNL record label mate, Fireboy DML, Lil Kesh and hosts of other artistes.

