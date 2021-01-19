The song is titled ‘Chose You’ and produced by Dr Ray Beatz. The “Weather” hitmaker once again demonstrates her strong vocal prowess whilst Tictero came ruthless with his lyrical vibes in French.

Sista Afia has over the years proven to be the best female musician and with a record of killing every song she lays her verses on, however, 'Chose You' has brought another side of the singer.

The song is definitely a banger and set to rule the charts on radio as the visuals is set to drop soon.

Born in Accra and raised in Aburi, the Eastern region of Ghana, Tictero is known in real life as Kelvin Denkyere Okyere.

The Nu Garvey Entertainment signed act is ready to take over the world starting from Ghana and Africa with his different style of music in the near future.