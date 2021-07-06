Top 10 Castro music collaborations that became timeless monster hits (WATCH)

Regardless, Castro's music will be living beyond these years as he's paid his dues to be listed as a Hip Life legend. The Takoradi native is a multitalented musician who can sing, rap and was planning on becoming a producer.

Castro has contributed to so many songs which turned out to become timeless monster hits. On this note, here are the top 10 popular Castro featured songs.

1.Sikletele with 4x4 is one of Castro's biggest features. According to some music pundits, it was this collaboration that shot Castro to fame before releasing Sradenam.

2.Adonai with Sark comes up as Castro's most successful collaboration in his career. The music video for the song has hit over 81 million views on YouTube - that's the highest stream any Ghanaian song has ever recorded.

3.16 years with MzBel can't go unmentioned when it comes to Castro's popular features. The song released in 2007 is Mzbel's biggest song ever.

4.Personal Person with D Black is another prove that Castro was born to do this. He hopped on this joint with D Black and effortlessly made it a hit. It was one of his banging songs before his disappearance.

5.Ye Na Bra with 2 Toff is one of the oldest collaborations of Castro but it is still a timeless classic because it still bangs. At this point, it became obvious that Castro is Ghana's best hook creator.

6.Mi Yadaw with Akoo Nana was another of the banging tracks of Castro before his disappearance. The song adds to the likes of Adonai, Onyame Ehyira, Personal Personal that proved Castro was still on his A-game.

7.Agyekoom with Tiffany can't be forgotten anytime soon because it is one of the best collaborations between a female and male rapper who decided to sing on a joint and still made it a hit with a broken heart love story.

8.Onyame Ehyira with Sarkodie was when the first time Obidi first tasted the melody of Castro. The song became a hit and influenced them to record the historic Adonai song which is now the most viewed Ghanaian music on YouTube with over 87 million streams.

9.Last One with Tiffany is the pair's second collaboration together. It was their first actually and out of its success, they recorded Agyekoom.

10.Seihor with D Black was Castro trending collaboration before he disappeared. The song, therefore, becomes Castro's last hit and he has definitely left a mark with it.

Other Castro banging features are songs like 'African Girls' and 'Odo Pa' which saw him collaborate with Asamoah Gyan and Kofi Kinaata.