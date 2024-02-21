Top 10 Ghanaian music producers of all time

Their innovative approaches and dedication have not only propelled artists to stardom but have also placed Ghanaian music on the global map.

Here are the best 10 Ghanaian music producers of all time, whose influence and contributions have been pivotal in shaping the industry.

1. Hammer of The Last Two

ADVERTISEMENT

Da-Hammer-1 Pulse Ghana

Edward Nana Poku Osei, known as Hammer of The Last Two, is a legendary figure in Ghanaian music production. He's credited with pioneering the Hiplife genre and has produced hits for many of Ghana's biggest artists, including Sarkodie, Obrafour, and Edem.

2. J. Q.

Ghanaian Producer Jay Q Pulse Ghana

John Kwesi Dosunmu, better known as J. Q., is famed for his work in the Hiplife genre. He has been instrumental in the careers of several top artists, crafting beats that have become anthems across Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Killbeatz

Killbeatz joins Peermusic Pulse Ghana

Joseph Addison, known as Killbeatz, is a household name in Ghana and beyond. His ability to fuse traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary rhythms has earned him international acclaim, working with artists like Fuse ODG, R2Bees, and even British pop star Ed Sheeran.

4. Appietus

Appietus Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene over the past two decades. His signature catchphrase, "Appietus in the mix," precedes many hits across genres, making him a central figure in modern Ghanaian music.

5. Kaywa

Kaywa Pulse Ghana

David Kojo Kyei, or Kaywa, is a highly respected producer known for his work in Highlife and Gospel music. His Midas touch has helped launch the careers of several Ghanaian music stars, earning him a reputation for his quality productions.

6. Zapp Mallet

ADVERTISEMENT

Zapp Mallet Pulse Ghana

Emmanuel Mallet, famously known as Zapp Mallet, is a pioneer in the Ghanaian music industry. His work spans multiple genres, and he's respected for his role in the evolution of Highlife music, producing timeless classics for several decades.

7. MOG Beatz

MOG Beatz Pulse Ghana

John Kwesi Dosunmu, who goes by the stage name MOG Beatz, represents the new generation of Ghanaian music producers. His work with artists like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Ebony has earned him recognition as a leading figure in contemporary Ghanaian music production.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. GuiltyBeatz

Guiltybeatz Pulse Ghana

Ronald Banful, known professionally as GuiltyBeatz, has gained international fame for his production on hits like "Akwaaba." His innovative approach to Afrobeats has made him one of the most sought-after producers in the industry.

9. Richie Mensah

Richie Mensah Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Richie Mensah, the founder of Lynx Entertainment, is not just a successful music producer but also a talented musician and entrepreneur. He has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many of Ghana's top artists, including KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and MzVee.

10. Shatta Wale (as a producer)

Pulse Ghana

While widely recognized for his achievements as an artist, Shatta Wale has also made significant contributions behind the scenes as a music producer. Under his alias "Da Maker," he has produced many of his hits, showcasing his versatility and creativity in music production.