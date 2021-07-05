Top 10 Ghanaian songs of 2021 (so far)

Many artistes can boast of many hits, thanks to digital platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. Since the pandemic, digital platforms have been the go-to place for new sounds. It has also harnessed how music is consumed. In a nutshell, the internet has produced hits more than the local media.

It’s been Kuami Eugene, KiDi and Mr Drew’s year so far. Their records and features blew bigger than many thought.

Below, see 10 Ghanaian songs that dominated charts, ruled TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Apple Music, and shot many new talents to fame.

NB: This list has not been ranked.

1. Kuami Eugene - Dollar On You

The Lynx Entertainment label star kicked off the year with a gospel-like song, titled “Amen,” but “Dollar On You” took his brand, voice and career a step further. The afrobeats song is accompanied by a star-studded visual featuring cameo appearances from Giovani Caleb, Dr Pounds, Jackline Mensah and more.

2. Kwame Yogot - Biibi Besi feat Kuami Eugene

A follow up to his breakthrough song, “Bitter Sweet,” Kwame Yogot made the right choice when attracted Kuami Eugene’s magic and influence for this song. It’s a mid-tempo afrobeats jam that was created for party, party, party and everything party.

3. Kweku Darlington - Sika Aba Fie feat. Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

The Kumerican star saw his breakthrough this year with “Sika Aba Fie” after pushing hard for years. Last year, he released a couple of notable songs but not until he got Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick’s blessings for this instant hit. The hip-hop song dedicated to hustlers already has a remix that features Kuami Eugene.

4. KiDi - Touch It

The Lynx Entertainment’s star started the year on a good note, with a collaboration with Nigerian star Patoranking and label mate Kuami Eugene for the song “Spiritual.” But he broke through the international market once again with “Touch It,” which is currently TikTok’s favourite song.

5. Okyeame Kwame - Yeeko feat Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has the ‘Midas touch.’ Okyeame Kwame’s comeback song is just one of the many instances. In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh this year, the ‘Rap Doctor’ (as popularly known) disclosed that Kuami Eugene basically did everything on the song, from writing, arrangement, to production.

6. Joe Mettle - Ye Bua Mi (Help Me)

This is the only gospel song on the list because it is unquestionably the biggest gospel song released in Ghana this year. The slow-tempo jam which was written in both Ga and English is one of Joe Mettle’s best projects so far.

7. Sefa - E Choke feat Mr Drew

It is the Black Avenue Muzik biggest moment in her career so far after toiling for years to find a hit. She has put in a lot of effort and has pushed some good songs in the last two years but “E Choke” became an instant hit when she dropped it.

8. King Promise - Slow Down

The Teshie-Nugua star boy gave the internet a great gift this year. No controversy, no media gimmicks, but got an instant hit when he dropped the Nonsoamadi and Killbeatz-produced afrobeats jam.

9. O'kenneth - Agyeiwaa feat. Reggie & City Boy

Trolls attempted to kill “Agyeiwaa” but little did they know that it would become TikTok and Instagram Reel’s favourite. The numbers prove that nothing can stop greatness.

10. Mr Drew - Mood

The Michael Jackson of our time gave us something to dance to. “Mood” is a masterpiece, perfectly created to move feet and bump heads when it’s blasted in loudspeakers.