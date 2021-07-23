Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2021 “Artiste of the Year” winner Diana Hamilton taps into public domain gospel song to justify her big win at the VGMAs.

Rapper E.L raises his rap game to another level with a new potential hit featuring two of the hottest rappers in Ghana; Joey B and Tulenkey.

Music executive and record producer Hammer of ‘The Last Two’ melts hearts with the tribute video to Kaakyire Agyekum – a struggling musician who got his last wish from the producer.

See below the top 10 Ghanaian music videos that had people talking this week.

(As usual, this list is in no order).

1. Diana Hamilton - Victory Praise

The reigning “Artiste of the Year” has received a lot of praises – but critics haven’t spared her. In her justification, she taps into public domain gospel songs and merges them into one beautiful piece, “Victory Praise.”

2. Don Elvi - Yaaba Feat. Kweku Flick & Yaw Tog

One of the fast-rising Kumerican rappers, Don Elvi brings together two of the hottest Kumerican stars, Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog, for “Yaaba” (meaning ‘welcome’). He uses the song and its music video to announce his presence on the music scene.

3. Deon Boakye - Usain Bolt (Location)

Highlife and afrobeats star Deon Boakye tells a sweet love story on a slow-tempo reggae beat with a simple, one-take visual.

4. Kwaku DMC - Barima Feat. Jay Bahd & O'Kenneth

He made Pulse’s Top 10 Music Videos of the Week last two week and he is on this week's list with another banger. He puts Jay Bahd and O'Kenneth on another song that motivates and admonishes hustlers. The song comes with a simple Kumerican-style music video.

5. Reggie - Feelingx

Another Kumerican kingpin, Reggie – who is known for his appearance on Yaw Tog’s breakthrough song “Sore” – shares the official video for the title track for his “2 Times A Guy” mixtape EP.

6. Hammer of The Last Two - Ohohuo Asem Feat. Agyekum & Sarkodie

A tribute video to Kaakyire Agyekum – a struggling musician who got his dying wish fulfilled by Hammer – is one of the most shared music videos on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for the past three weeks. According to Hammer, proceeds go to the family of the late musician. R.I.P Agyekum!

7. Malcolm Nuna - Money Man (Remix) Feat. Kuami Eugene

The youngster bounces back with a hook from the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Artiste of the Year”. Unfortunately, Hotkid, the young artiste who was featured on the original song didn’t make the remix. It’s normal, though.

8. Kweku Smoke - Intro (Snoop Forever)

The intro off Kweku Smoke’s 2020 “Snoop Forever” album gets emotional yet aggressive visual.

9. E.L - Sudwe Feat. Joey B & Tulenkey

The former BBnZ Live star ups his rap game with “Sudwe” and caps with a crazy visual which captures the beautiful nightlife of Accra.

10. Gorsky - International Life