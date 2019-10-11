Music plays a key role in Ghanaian weddings. From gospel to afrobeats to highlife to hiplife, wedding occasions are ruled by music from Ghana and across the globe.

We share with you five of the most popular songs which dominate Ghanaian wedding ceremonies.

“Zanku” by Dope Nation

The Lynx Entertainment signee’s adaptation of the Nigerian viral dance name for their first single under the label became an instant hit this year. With half a million streams on YouTube, the song hasn’t only dominated wedding ceremonies but has topped music charts across the nation. If you are yet to hear “Zanku” at a wedding, then you aren’t an outgoing person.

“Hosanna” by KODA

Most wedding ceremonies in Ghana start with gospel music. It’s been the norm. And it seems singer and instrumentalist Kofi Owusu Dua Anto ‘KODA’ actually planned “Hosanna”. Before the “Zanku” and “Omo Ada” crazy dance movies, gospel songs like “Hosanna” are used as ‘curtain-raisers’. The relatable and easy-to-sing-along lyrics, coupled with its call and response make it refreshing to add your vocals.

“Can’t Let You Go” by Sarkodie featuring King Promise

The BET Award-winning rapper and Tracy’s official wedding song has dominated Ghanaian weddings since its release in 2018. The mid-tempo afro-pop jam which has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube, always has some refreshing taste when the play button is pushed.

“Victory” by Eben

The Nigerian gospel banger is the official wedding starter in Ghana. Marriage in itself is a victory because people go through a lot of hustle before tying the knot so this song comes as an accompaniment. With over 30 million streams on YouTube, it’s a sure banger.

“Omo Ada” by Medikal

The AMG Business signee set the tone for 2019 Ghanaian weddings with the mid-tempo afro-pop banger. The song which was accompanied by an uncomplicated, idiot-proof dance moves has dominated wedding ceremonies in Ghana.