Tripcy's Steady Journey to GMAUK '23

Selorm Tali

In the vibrant tapestry of Ghana's music industry, one name that's been steadily climbing the ranks is none other than Prince Selorm Gayome, popularly known as Tripcy.

His nomination for the coveted "Uncovered Artiste" category at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 is a testament to his exceptional talent and the promise he holds for the future of music.

Tripcy's musical journey is a symphony of languages and cultures, artfully blending English, Twi, Ga, Ewe, and Pijin. His music, deeply rooted in his Ghanaian heritage, seamlessly interweaves local Ghanaian sounds with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats.

The artist first captured the industry's attention with the electrifying "Dangote," a track that not only showcased his lyrical prowess but also featured the iconic Ghanaian Dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale. It was a bold declaration of his arrival on the music scene, leaving an indelible mark.

Tripcy's trajectory continued with a series of remarkable collaborations, most notably "Only One," where he joined forces with the up-and-coming talent Camidoh. These collaborations not only showcase his commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists but also his ability to explore diverse musical landscapes.

A significant milestone in his career was the release of his debut EP, "Hasty," a collaborative project with his longtime friend and fellow artist, Mega EJ. This EP, marked by its versatility and exploration of various themes, earned Tripcy recognition from both local and international press, solidifying his place as a rising star to watch.

Tripcy's musical journey reached new heights with the release of his single, "Freeway RMX," a dynamic collaboration with South Africa's own Lady Du and Sony Music's "Unavailable" hitmaker, Davido.

This infectious track not only won the hearts of music enthusiasts but also earned the praise of industry heavyweights like Stonebwoy, Popcaan and "Terminator" hitmaker King Promise. This feat was a testament to Tripcy's global appeal and his ability to bridge musical divides.

As we eagerly await the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023, there's no doubt that Tripcy is a name poised for greatness. His unwavering commitment to his cultural roots, combined with his boundary-pushing musical style, epitomizes the essence of the "Uncovered Artiste" category. Tripcy stands as a beacon for the next generation of Ghanaian musical talent.

His nomination isn't just a recognition of his talent; it's a celebration of his dedication to pushing musical boundaries. Brace yourself for the Tripcy experience; he's the artist to watch, and his star is undoubtedly on the ascent.

