Tyla: 5 interesting facts about the 'water' singer

1. Name and age:

The singer's real name is Tyla Laura Seethal. She turned 22 years old about a week ago as she marked her birthday on 30th January.

2. Rising Star from Johannesburg:

The 2002-born musician hails from Johannesburg, South Africa's vibrant heartland of music and culture.

Tyla was born and raised in this bustling metropolis, she has been immersed in a rich tapestry of musical influences from a young age, which has significantly shaped her unique sound that blends traditional African rhythms with global pop and R&B flavours.

3. Viral Sensation Turned Grammy Winner:

Before her Grammy win, Tyla first gained international attention through social media, where her 'Water' went viral on TikTok after it sparked a global challenge on the platform.

She dropped the official music video for 'Water' about 3 months ago and it amassed over 118 million views on YouTube.

4.Arya Star's close friend

The South African singer is a close friend of Nigeria's Arya Starr. The 'Rush' has on several occasions asked her fans to listen to Tyla before her 'Water' song went viral globally.

Whilst in Ghana in 2022 to perform at Afrochella gifted Tyla a part of her time to show Ghanaians what she has got.

5.Music icons