The multi-talented artist shows to the world that he was born to do music as he shows his vocal dynamics in his latest single inspired by the legendary highlife singer Daddy Lumba.

In a recent interview in the UK, TheOnlyRLS praised Ghanaian musicians for penetrating into the UK music market and vowed to do collaborations with some top Ghanaians stars when coronavirus disappears.

“I grew up on hip-life, highlife and love every sound that comes out of Ghana. I just hope there will be more unity between the artist. I would love to see more collaboration on EP’s and albums.”

“However, I do understand that there are big differences in the music industry but it would be nice to see the kings such as Sarkodie, Shatta wale and Asem put aside their ‘differences’ in these crucial times of the corona virus and focus more on supporting the people of Ghana. With their music and however else they can” TheOnlyRLS stated.

Treasure by TheOnlyRLS is out on all platforms.

Watch the Video below: